Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.98 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN opened at $64.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

