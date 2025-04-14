Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE COUR opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.