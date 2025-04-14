Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 113 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NEU opened at $563.42 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $598.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.62 and its 200-day moving average is $532.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

