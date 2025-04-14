Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,275 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

