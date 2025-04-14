Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,500 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $93,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,553.32. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $211,892 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORRF opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

