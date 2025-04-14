Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 639 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 68,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

