Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,780 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IES were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IES by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IES by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,678 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of IES by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $179.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

