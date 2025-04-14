Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,943 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 69.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 127.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBCN opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Middlefield Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

