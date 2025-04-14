Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $173.22 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

