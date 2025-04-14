Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.87 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

