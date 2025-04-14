Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) PT at $630.35

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $599.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $438.50 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

