Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,532 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Archrock were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Archrock by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:AROC opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

