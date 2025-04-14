Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.16. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

