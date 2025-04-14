Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $151,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

