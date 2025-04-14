Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 14,146 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 804,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CODI opened at $16.54 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.13%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

