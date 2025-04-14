Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $107,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 40.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 59.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

AVD stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on American Vanguard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.