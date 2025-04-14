Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $463,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 766.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 509.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $8.70 on Monday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

