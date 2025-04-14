Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,189 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 170,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $508.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.