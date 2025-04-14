Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 38,466 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Rockwell Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

