Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $369,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -144.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

