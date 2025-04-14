Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Asana by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,966,653.09. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,999,572.72. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,024,507 shares of company stock valued at $29,233,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

