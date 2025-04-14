Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

