ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ATS were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ATS by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 493,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,627,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 245,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in ATS by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

ATS Company Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.