AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AvePoint by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.53 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

