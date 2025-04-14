Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $979,632.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $93,975.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,086.45. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,318 shares of company stock worth $2,405,390 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNA. Citigroup started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

