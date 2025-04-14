Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

