Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 29.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 636.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,475.67. This trade represents a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.