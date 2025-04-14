Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 1,360,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.