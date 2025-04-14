Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $11.39 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

