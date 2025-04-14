BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BayCom were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in BayCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 61.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BayCom by 129.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BayCom Price Performance

BayCom stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $279.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BayCom

BayCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.