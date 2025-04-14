Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.