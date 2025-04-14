Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

