Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Glj Research raised their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

CCJ opened at $40.81 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

