Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $348.68 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

