CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. Mizuho raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

KMX stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. CarMax has a one year low of $63.23 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

