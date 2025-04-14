CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

KMX stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

