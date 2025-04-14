Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

