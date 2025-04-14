Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,994,480 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $281.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.22 and its 200 day moving average is $351.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.