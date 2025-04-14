Cerity Partners LLC Buys 826 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $225.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

