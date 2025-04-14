Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

