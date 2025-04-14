Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $219.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day moving average of $277.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

