Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 101,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 133,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.