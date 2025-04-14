Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MBB stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

