Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Zscaler by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $198.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.32 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.