Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

