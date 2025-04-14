Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $820.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

