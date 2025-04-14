Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

