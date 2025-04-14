Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $219.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.54.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

