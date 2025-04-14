Cerity Partners LLC Sells 13,116 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,000,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 678,539 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

