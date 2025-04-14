Cerity Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

